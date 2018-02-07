Racist chants stop basketball game in Cincinnati

Her son, a junior at Saint Xavier, was one of the targets.

"They were relentless. It went as far as 'Asian, open your eyes. Go play chess. P.F. Chang's,'" Stockman said.

Mina Jefferson heard it too. Her son, a Saint Xavier senior, was also targeted by the student section dubbed "The Sixth Man."

"Very quickly, the cheers turned to what I phrased as microaggressions and racial slurs," Jefferson said.

She said students in that area yelled that her son was on crack and welfare.

She also said Elder's student section yelled homophobic slurs at Saint X students when they chanted they were racists.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2E7unl0