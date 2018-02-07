Racist chants stop basketball game in Cincinnati
Dan Griffin, WLWT
February 07, 2018 12:59 PM
CINCINNATI (WLWT/NBC News) -- A high school principal in Ohio has apologized and promised action after racist chants from students halted a basketball game at his school.
The incident occurred during a game between Elder High School and Saint Xavier High School on Friday.
"I was sickened, just sickened," Susan Stockman said.
Her son, a junior at Saint Xavier, was one of the targets.
"They were relentless. It went as far as 'Asian, open your eyes. Go play chess. P.F. Chang's,'" Stockman said.
Mina Jefferson heard it too. Her son, a Saint Xavier senior, was also targeted by the student section dubbed "The Sixth Man."
"Very quickly, the cheers turned to what I phrased as microaggressions and racial slurs," Jefferson said.
She said students in that area yelled that her son was on crack and welfare.
She also said Elder's student section yelled homophobic slurs at Saint X students when they chanted they were racists.
