Racist chants stop basketball game in Cincinnati | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.
Advertisement

Racist chants stop basketball game in Cincinnati

Dan Griffin, WLWT
February 07, 2018 12:59 PM

CINCINNATI (WLWT/NBC News) -- A high school principal in Ohio has apologized and promised action after racist chants from students halted a basketball game at his school.

Advertisement

The incident occurred during a game between Elder High School and Saint Xavier High School on Friday.

"I was sickened, just sickened," Susan Stockman said.

Her son, a junior at Saint Xavier, was one of the targets.

"They were relentless. It went as far as 'Asian, open your eyes. Go play chess. P.F. Chang's,'" Stockman said.

Mina Jefferson heard it too. Her son, a Saint Xavier senior, was also targeted by the student section dubbed "The Sixth Man."

"Very quickly, the cheers turned to what I phrased as microaggressions and racial slurs," Jefferson said.

She said students in that area yelled that her son was on crack and welfare.

She also said Elder's student section yelled homophobic slurs at Saint X students when they chanted they were racists.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2E7unl0


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Dan Griffin, WLWT


Updated: February 07, 2018 12:59 PM
Created: February 07, 2018 12:47 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside home
Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside home
Card-skimmers at the pump; how to spot them
Credit card-skimmer found at gas pump
Another suspect in Jeremiah Valencia death appears in court
Another suspect in Jeremiah Valencia death appears in court
Georgia family demands justice from New Mexico man
Georgia family demands justice from New Mexico man
Police locate missing Santa Fe woman
Police say Evangeline Pytell

Advertisement




Lawmakers make no movement on releasing dangerous teens
Lawmakers make no movement on releasing dangerous teens
Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside home
Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside home
Another suspect in Jeremiah Valencia death appears in court
Another suspect in Jeremiah Valencia death appears in court
Albuquerque man to serve 9 years for torturing girlfriend
Justin Aragon 35
How to watch 'Days of our Lives' during the Olympics
Days of our Lives