Sheriff's Office had '20 calls for service' involving school shooter | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Sheriff's Office had '20 calls for service' involving school shooter

Sheriff's Office had '20 calls for service' involving school shooter Photo: NBC News

NBC News
February 16, 2018 02:28 PM

PARKLAND, Fla - (NBC News) In South Florida Friday, the first funerals are being held for the victims of Wednesday's school shooting that took the lives of 17 people. 

Advertisement

This, as the FBI admits it failed to follow up on a tip warning about the gunman just last month. 

The agency acknowledged just last month, a person close to Nikolas Cruz called the public access tip line to warn about the now accused killer. 

In a statement the FBI said: "the caller provided information about Cruz's gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting." 

The statement goes on to say protocol was not followed and the Miami field office was never contacted. 

But the FBI's admission and "deep regret" do very little to console mourners as they begin to pay their respects at the first of 17 funerals.

"You're sad and depressed at one point, you're angry at another point, you're hopeless, you're stressed, it's just ups and downs and hitting you in waves. It's hard to process," said Stoneman Douglas High School Student William Pringle.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2CpwxH8


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

NBC News


Created: February 16, 2018 02:28 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Unser closed over I-40 as police investigate deadly crash
Police close Unser due to deadly crash at I-40
Two Cibola students disciplined following pair of threats
Two Cibola students disciplined following pair of threats
Officials: New Mexico man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self
Officials: New Mexico man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery

Advertisement




Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Investigation reveals Albuquerque based sex trafficking operation
Unser closed over I-40 as police investigate deadly crash
Police close Unser due to deadly crash at I-40
Magnitude-7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico
Magnitude-7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico
Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension
Cosgrove named UNM acting coach during Davie's suspension
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
Vigil scheduled for gas station attendant killed during robbery
 