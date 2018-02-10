Slain deputy remembered as a 'great hero' at funeral | KOB 4
Slain deputy remembered as a 'great hero' at funeral

February 10, 2018 08:51 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A slain Colorado sheriff's deputy was remembered as a great hero in a funeral that drew thousands, including the state's top leaders.

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick died Monday in a shooting that left three other officers and a bystander wounded.

The Colorado Springs newspaper The Gazette reports Gov. John Hickenlooper was among those who spoke Saturday, and told Flick's widow and 7-year-old twins that "the entire state is grieving with you."

He said Colorado is better off because of Flick and "he will be sorely, sorely missed."

Flick is the third Colorado officer killed in the line of duty in the past five weeks.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Flick was the third officer killed in the past five weeks.


Updated: February 10, 2018 08:51 PM
Created: February 10, 2018 08:24 PM

