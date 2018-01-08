VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Trump may face FBI interview

NBC News
January 08, 2018 08:47 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (NBC News) Lawyers for President Donald Trump have been in "preliminary and ongoing" talks with the FBI, exploring a range of options about whether the president himself might be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation.

Advertisement

The talks regarding a potential interview were confirmed to NBC News by three sources familiar with the matter.

So far there's no comment from the White House. 

Meanwhile, former chief strategist Steve Bannon is walking back statements he made to author Michael Wolff in the new book "Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House."

Bannon now says "Donald Trump Junior is both a patriot and a good man," in reference to his description of a "treasonous" meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

Bannon adds "My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda." 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2mfiUVB


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

NBC News


Updated: January 08, 2018 08:47 AM
Created: January 08, 2018 08:44 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
Elementary school playground burned over the weekend
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California
ABQ man diagnosed with rare cancer seeing results from treatment in California

Advertisement




Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Fatal crash closes parts of I-25 near Bernalillo
Reinstated UNM ski team celebrates weekend victory
Rebecca Fiegl, Vegard Busengdal, Katharine Irwin, Tyler Theis, Haley Cutler
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
Gunfire rings out at Albuquerque Airbnb residence
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
APD: Suspect fatally shot by police responding to burglary
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf
US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf