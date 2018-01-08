Trump may face FBI interview

Meanwhile, former chief strategist Steve Bannon is walking back statements he made to author Michael Wolff in the new book "Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House."

Bannon now says "Donald Trump Junior is both a patriot and a good man," in reference to his description of a "treasonous" meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

Bannon adds "My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda."

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2mfiUVB