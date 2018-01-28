Trump prepares for SOTU address while weathering storm from NYT report
KOB.com Web Staff
January 28, 2018 06:28 PM
WASHINGTON D.C. – The White House is pushing back against a bombshell report published last week in the New York Times that President Donald Trump ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller.
That cloud is still hanging over Trump as he prepares for his first State of the Union address Tuesday night and he continues to fight for a win on immigration reform.
Watch the above video for more from NBC's Jennifer Johnson.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: January 28, 2018 06:28 PM
Created: January 28, 2018 04:42 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved