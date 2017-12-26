Trump slams FBI deputy director
Jennifer Johnson, NBC News
December 26, 2017 04:11 PM
NBC NEWS – President Donald Trump continued his working holiday vacation in Florida Tuesday, as he called the dossier that he says led to the Russian election meddling probe "bogus" and again had some choice words for Hillary Clinton and the FBI's deputy director on Twitter.
Trump slammed the so-called dossier that he says was funded by the Clinton campaign and led to the FBI's Russian election meddling probe.
The president tweeted, "They used this crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump campaign!"
Democrats say the president needs to back off.
"This attack on the FBI is really unprecedented, and Republican leadership, if they want to demonstrate any loyalty, not to the president, but to the country and to our institutions, needs to step up and say stop it," said former Maryland Rep. Donna Edwards.
The president also tweeted a series of blistering attacks on Christmas Eve against Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. McCabe's supervision of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email practices came under fire because his wife's Virginia Senate campaign received contributions from a Clinton-ally Political Action Committee.
