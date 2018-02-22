U.S. women beat Canada 3-2 in shootout for gold

The Americans won the inaugural women's gold medal in 1998, but had not beaten Canada in the Olympics since.

Hilary Knight and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne's twin sister, scored the American goals in regulation.

It was 2-2 after three periods and 2-2 through five shooters in the tie-breaker.

It was the second straight overtime in the gold medal game for these two teams, but the first shootout in Olympic women's hockey history. The men have done it, most recently when Sweden beat Canada in 1994.