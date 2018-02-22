U.S. women beat Canada 3-2 in shootout for gold | KOB 4
U.S. women beat Canada 3-2 in shootout for gold

By TERESA M. WALKER
February 22, 2018 12:36 AM

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) - Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of the first shootout tiebreaker in Olympic women's hockey history to give the United States the gold medal with a 3-2 victory over Canada.

Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta on her second try of Thursday's shootout to clinch it. Rooney stopped 29 shots in regulation and the 20-minute overtime. Shannon Szabados made 39 saves for Canada, which had won four straight Olympic gold medals.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Haley Irwin scored in regulation for Canada.

The Americans won the inaugural women's gold medal in 1998, but had not beaten Canada in the Olympics since.

Hilary Knight and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne's twin sister, scored the American goals in regulation.

It was 2-2 after three periods and 2-2 through five shooters in the tie-breaker.

It was the second straight overtime in the gold medal game for these two teams, but the first shootout in Olympic women's hockey history. The men have done it, most recently when Sweden beat Canada in 1994.


Created: February 22, 2018 12:36 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

