Unruly man with guns arrested at Houston hotel

"At this point, our investigators do not believe there was any kind of intent by him to use the weapons or to cause any kind of issue. It appears he was just bringing them in," Senties said.

He said the man told investigators he was staying at the hotel to celebrate New Year's Eve and admitted he'd been drinking.

Police said the man was arrested and jailed for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing. Senties said a trespassing charge would stem from the fact that the man refused to leave the hotel when told to do so.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted earlier Sunday that the situation at the hotel had been "contained" and authorities weren't aware of any specific threats to the city.