VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget

US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget Photo: AP

By The Associated Press
December 25, 2017 05:06 PM

The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

Advertisement

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said on Sunday that the U.N.'s 2018-2019 budget would be slashed by over $285 million. The mission said reductions would also be made to the U.N.'s management and support functions.

The announcement didn't make clear the entire amount of the budget or specify what effect the cut would have on the U.S. contribution.

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said that the "inefficiency and overspending" of the organization is well-known, and she would not let "the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of."

She also said that while the mission was pleased with the results of budget negotiations, it would continue to "look at ways to increase the U.N.'s efficiency? while protecting our interests."

Credits

By The Associated Press


Updated: December 25, 2017 05:06 PM
Created: December 25, 2017 02:20 PM

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room
Santa Fe hotel employee burgles actress's room
State Land Office issues lease for New Mexico wind farm
State Land Office issues lease for New Mexico wind farm
Collision between SUV and semi kills 2, sends 2 more to hospital
Collision between SUV and semi kills 2, sends 2 more to hospital
Man arrested for allegedly groping 2 young girls at Coronado Mall
Man arrested for allegedly groping 2 young girls at Coronado Mall
Silver Alert canceled after missing 88-yr-old found
Silver Alert canceled after missing 88-yr-old found

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


USC tops New Mexico State 77-72 to win Diamond Head Classic
USC tops New Mexico State 77-72 to win Diamond Head Classic
US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget
US says it negotiated $285M cut in United Nations budget
State Land Office issues lease for New Mexico wind farm
State Land Office issues lease for New Mexico wind farm
College students come up with plug-in to combat fake news
College students come up with plug-in to combat fake news
Cities, volunteers clash over feeding homeless in public
Cities, volunteers clash over feeding homeless in public