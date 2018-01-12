Utah monument one of a pair to be shrunk after Trump order

BLM officials say they are preparing plans to ensure objects of historic and scientific value are protected. The tribes, meanwhile, have filed a lawsuit attempting to reverse the president's decision.

Public comment on the decision to shrink Bears Ears may be submitted via any of the following methods:

Email: blm_ut_monticello_monuments@blm.gov

ePlanning: https://goo.gl/uLrEae

Mail: P.O. Box 7 Monticello, UT 84535

BLM officials say they will not consider anonymous comments, and entire comments – including personal identifying information that is included – may be made public at any time

For further information concerning the land use planning process, you may contact District Manager Lance Porter at (435) 259-2100.