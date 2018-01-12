Advertisement

Utah monument one of a pair to be shrunk after Trump order

KOB.com Web Staff
January 12, 2018 10:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on modifications to the boundaries of Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.

Advertisement

The monument is one of two that President Donald Trump has ordered to be shrunk.

It's managed by the BLM and a coalition of tribes, including the Navajo Nation, Zuni Pueblo and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.

BLM officials say they are preparing plans to ensure objects of historic and scientific value are protected. The tribes, meanwhile, have filed a lawsuit attempting to reverse the president's decision.

Public comment on the decision to shrink Bears Ears may be submitted via any of the following methods:

BLM officials say they will not consider anonymous comments, and entire comments – including personal identifying information that is included – may be made public at any time

For further information concerning the land use planning process, you may contact District Manager Lance Porter at (435) 259-2100.

 

 


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: January 12, 2018 10:32 PM
Created: January 12, 2018 09:56 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Quality severely lacking in seller's custom NFL cups, customer says
Rio Rancho police searching for suspects following fatal Friday night shooting
Rio Rancho police searching for suspects following fatal Friday night shooting
Debate over justification of police shooting sparked after lawsuit filed by victim's family dismissed
Debate over justification of police shooting sparked after lawsuit filed by victim's family dismissed
NM Supreme Court clarifies pretrial detention requirements
NM Supreme Court clarifies pretrial detention requirements
Albuquerque Comic Con 2018 begins with a bang
Albuquerque Comic Con 2018 begins with a bang

Advertisement




NM Supreme Court clarifies pretrial detention requirements
NM Supreme Court clarifies pretrial detention requirements
Debate over justification of police shooting sparked after lawsuit filed by victim's family dismissed
Debate over justification of police shooting sparked after lawsuit filed by victim's family dismissed
Boil order issued for Cochiti Elementary
Boil order issued for Cochiti Elementary
Albuquerque Comic Con 2018 begins with a bang
Albuquerque Comic Con 2018 begins with a bang
Rio Rancho police searching for suspects following fatal Friday night shooting
Rio Rancho police searching for suspects following fatal Friday night shooting