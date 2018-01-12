Utah monument one of a pair to be shrunk after Trump order
January 12, 2018 10:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on modifications to the boundaries of Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.
The monument is one of two that President Donald Trump has ordered to be shrunk.
It's managed by the BLM and a coalition of tribes, including the Navajo Nation, Zuni Pueblo and the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.
BLM officials say they are preparing plans to ensure objects of historic and scientific value are protected. The tribes, meanwhile, have filed a lawsuit attempting to reverse the president's decision.
Public comment on the decision to shrink Bears Ears may be submitted via any of the following methods:
- Email: blm_ut_monticello_monuments@blm.gov
- ePlanning: https://goo.gl/uLrEae
- Mail: P.O. Box 7 Monticello, UT 84535
BLM officials say they will not consider anonymous comments, and entire comments – including personal identifying information that is included – may be made public at any time
For further information concerning the land use planning process, you may contact District Manager Lance Porter at (435) 259-2100.
