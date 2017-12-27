Winter weather spreads across U.S.

Outside of Boise, Idaho, the interstate shut down for a time after a dozen vehicles collided or slid off the road.

In the air across the U.S., thousands of flights are being canceled.

Parts of the Colorado Rockies are bracing for potential avalanches, as ski resorts work to mitigate the danger before opening.

But in Vermont, their season off to a strong start, with skiers taking advantage of the fresh powder.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2C0R3SO