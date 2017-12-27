Winter weather spreads across U.S.
Sarah Dallof, NBC News
December 27, 2017 02:39 PM
(NBC News) -- Nearly 65 million people are in the grip of freezing temperatures and record snow, as an arctic blast marches across the U.S. from Seattle to New England.
Chicago, a city with a reputation for extreme winters, is giving visitors a frigid surprise. There are dozens of warming centers open around the city to help people in need.
In Erie, Pennsylvania, residents are struggling to keep up with record snowfall, which was at 63 inches by Tuesday night.
Outside of Boise, Idaho, the interstate shut down for a time after a dozen vehicles collided or slid off the road.
In the air across the U.S., thousands of flights are being canceled.
Parts of the Colorado Rockies are bracing for potential avalanches, as ski resorts work to mitigate the danger before opening.
But in Vermont, their season off to a strong start, with skiers taking advantage of the fresh powder.
