Young hero takes the wheel in Texas

That's when Vega said he knew he had to take control.

Superintendent William Wagner says La Grange High School sophomore Kyler Buzek kept students safe in the back of the bus and relayed where the bus was heading to a 911 dispatcher.

Vega said the bus was heading down State Highway 71, so he didn't have a good place to pull over. He says he sat on the bus driver's lap and drove for a couple of miles.

"He wouldn't take his feet off [the pedal] so I kicked them over a little, so I could get the brake and stuff and turn the flashers on and everything," he said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2EHzkhr