Young hero takes the wheel in Texas | KOB 4
Advertisement

Young hero takes the wheel in Texas

Jacqulyn Powell, KXAN
February 06, 2018 03:28 PM

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) -- A student in Texas jumped into the driver's seat of his school bus when he saw the driver having a medical emergency and drove the bus to safety.

Advertisement

La Grange Middle School seventh-grader Karson Vega saw his bus driver could no longer control the bus while driving on a bridge over the Colorado River.

"He was going off in the ditch almost every turn, and then he started driving and swerving and stuff," Vega said. "I noticed something was wrong."

That's when Vega said he knew he had to take control.

Superintendent William Wagner says La Grange High School sophomore Kyler Buzek kept students safe in the back of the bus and relayed where the bus was heading to a 911 dispatcher.

Vega said the bus was heading down State Highway 71, so he didn't have a good place to pull over. He says he sat on the bus driver's lap and drove for a couple of miles.

"He wouldn't take his feet off [the pedal] so I kicked them over a little, so I could get the brake and stuff and turn the flashers on and everything," he said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2EHzkhr


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Jacqulyn Powell, KXAN


Updated: February 06, 2018 03:28 PM
Created: February 06, 2018 01:25 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Dangerousness hearing' set for suspect in child abuse death case
'Dangerousness hearing' set for suspect in child abuse death case
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Website claims ABQ Academy has mismanaged finances
Two-thirds of APD applicants no-show for testing
Two-thirds of APD applicants no-show for testing
Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case
Judge sides with baker in cake discrimination case
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident
Man shot in head in apparent road rage incident

Advertisement




Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed girl
Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars
Suspect in 13-year-old's death will stay behind bars
CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills
CYFD pushes for action on child welfare bills
Study: Flu heightens risk for heart attacks
Study: Flu heightens risk for heart attacks
Dow turns 567 point loss into 567 point gain as stocks rally
Frederick Reimer