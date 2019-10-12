48th annual Balloon Fiesta wraps up Sunday

"Even though we're so close to Albuquerque, this is our first time coming to Balloon Fiesta,” said El Paso resident Judith Lopez.

Lopez said she enjoyed watching the balloons, but had issues finding parking.

"I guess that was the only bad part, but we at least saw the balloons lift off,” she said.

Others that had trouble parking included one balloon named Mr. Fish. His hard landing was caught on camera earlier this week.

With the 50th annual Balloon Fiesta right around the corner, pilots and vendors said the event keeps getting bigger every year.

"It's so well organized. We have thousands of volunteers that really make this what it is. It's a destination for pilots and spectators and just balloon enthusiasts around the world and it's an honor to be a part of it,” said Mike Voorhees, pilot of the Cryptonaut.

Balloon Fiesta officials said they are monitoring a small storm but do not expect it to impact the last Mass Ascension Sunday.