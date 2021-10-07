A day in the life of a pilot at the Balloon Fiesta

Giuli Frendak
Updated: October 07, 2021 10:24 PM
Created: October 07, 2021 07:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Have you ever wondered what a daily routine looks like for the pilots who fly in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta every year?
From the morning ascension to the Special Shape Glowdeo, Giuli Frendak got a firsthand look from a pilot who traveled across the country to be a part of the magic.
Click on the video above to see the full story.
