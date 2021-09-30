Albuquerque Grecian Festival returns for first time since 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Opa! For the first time since 2019, the Duke City will feature a weekend where balloons and gyros are all the rage.

The Albuquerque Grecian Festival will be taking place October 1-3, coinciding with the opening days of Balloon Fiesta. The festival will be held at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church and will feature music, food, dancing and free cooking lessons each day.