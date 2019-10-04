Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns for 48th year | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns for 48th year

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns for 48th year

KOB Web Staff
October 04, 2019 09:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the 48th year, colorful hot air balloons will fill the sky for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Advertisement

Fog and cool temperatures are expected for the first Mass Ascension. Make sure you're prepared for the early-morning weather with KOB's latest forecasts. 

Use our traffic page to stay ahead of the long lines on the road. If you aren't driving to the Balloon Fiesta, get up to date with the Park & Ride changes.

If you're unable to make it out to the event, you can watch livestreams of the event every Saturday and Sunday morning from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., with KOB personalities (and Steve Stucker, of course) anchoring from the field.  

For the latest on all things Balloon Fiesta, check out the Balloon Fiesta page on KOB.com

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: October 04, 2019 09:36 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations
Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Popular food spot closes Nob Hill location
Popular food spot closes Nob Hill location
Advertisement



Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns for 48th year
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta returns for 48th year
Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire
Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire
Following heavy rain, crews prepare park for Balloon Fiesta
Following heavy rain, crews prepare park for Balloon Fiesta
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta
APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta