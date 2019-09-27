Albuquerque steps up security at Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
Albuquerque steps up security at Balloon Fiesta

The Associated Press
September 27, 2019 02:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque is stepping up security at its annual Balloon Fiesta, a nine-day event scheduled to begin Oct. 5.

Officials said the event is adding metal detectors at entrances, having more stations for bag checks and involving more law enforcement agencies deploying uniformed officers, tactical teams and plain-clothed officers.

The announcement said the enhanced security would " provide an environment where guests can enjoy the event with greater peace of mind."

The event features liftoffs of hundreds of balloons from Balloon Fiesta Park.

Officials suggested that visitors wanting to clear security checks faster limit how many items they take to the park and carry personal items in see-through containers.

Airspace within a 4-mile (6-kilometer) radius of the park is controlled by a temporary flight restriction issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

