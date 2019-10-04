APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta

Joy Wang
October 04, 2019 06:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department wants to make sure people stay safe during the Balloon Fiesta.

The police department is ramping up crime-fighting operations during the week-long event.

“The bait car is big. Our biggest push I think over the last year-and-a-half, so we've more than doubled the number of bait cars that we have,” said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. “We actually have the most in the country of any law enforcement agencies.”

The Auto Theft Unit will be patrolling parking lots and hotels.

The police department will also be on the lookout for human trafficking.

“We have a vice unit that's pretty robust and we'll go out looking for those kinds of crimes,” Gallegos said. “Especially people who would frequent prostitutes.”

Gallegos said crime-fighting operations will begin Friday night.

