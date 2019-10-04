APD to get help directing traffic for Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
APD to get help directing traffic for Balloon Fiesta

Ryan Laughlin
October 04, 2019 06:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For the first time, 35 security officers from Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development (DMD) will be directing traffic.

“All of our security officers have been trained in traffic control by APD, have gone to an actual intersection, gotten the flashlights out and put the vest on and have done the actual traffic control in live traffic,” said DMD’s deputy director of security, David Romo.

The job that was typically done by police officers will now be shared with city security guards on both weekends during Balloon Fiesta. Romo said the change is designed to help with policing as well as traffic.

“What that does, is it elevates a police officer to go answer calls for service instead of being at an intersection doing traffic," he said.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: October 04, 2019 06:12 PM
Created: October 04, 2019 04:42 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

