Balloon Fiesta announces 11 new special shapes

The balloons that will make their inaugural appearance include a Baby Monster, a Raccoon, and Billy The Kid. Here's a list of the new shapes:

Blezebuth (Belgium)

Baby Monster (Brazil)

Raccoon (Brazil)

Dicker Anton (Germany)

Roger The Panther (Great Britain)

Duma (Great Britain)

Wagz (U.S.)

Cathy's Hope (U.S.)

Billy The Kid (U.S.)

Pokey (U.S.)

Allycorn (U.S.)

The Balloon Fiesta begins Oct. 5. Special shapes fly throughout the week, but people can see all of the special shapes at the Special Shape Rodeo and Glowdeo on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.