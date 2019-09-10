Balloon Fiesta announces 11 new special shapes | KOB 4
Balloon Fiesta announces 11 new special shapes

Christina Rodriguez
September 10, 2019 02:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 48th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will feature 11 new special shape balloons. This year's event will include 104 special shape balloons representing countries from all over the world. 

The balloons that will make their inaugural appearance include a Baby Monster, a Raccoon, and Billy The Kid. Here's a list of the new shapes:  

  • Blezebuth (Belgium)
  • Baby Monster (Brazil)
  • Raccoon (Brazil)
  • Dicker Anton (Germany)
  • Roger The Panther (Great Britain)
  • Duma (Great Britain) 
  • Wagz (U.S.)
  • Cathy's Hope (U.S.)
  • Billy The Kid (U.S.)
  • Pokey (U.S.)
  • Allycorn (U.S.) 

The Balloon Fiesta begins Oct. 5. Special shapes fly throughout the week, but people can see all of the special shapes at the Special Shape Rodeo and Glowdeo on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. 

For more information, click here.

Updated: September 10, 2019 02:10 PM
Created: September 10, 2019 02:02 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

