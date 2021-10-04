Balloon Fiesta attendees react to opening weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The International Balloon Fiesta went green for the first time since 2019 and attendees excitedly made their way into Balloon Fiesta Park for the Fiesta's first weekend.

The Fiesta started with Saturday and Sunday's mass ascensions lifting off from the park, which served a different purpose for many New Mexicans for months. Now, residents are coming there for something they are looking forward to.