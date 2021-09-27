Balloon Fiesta countdown: Final preparations underway, new attractions announced

"We have to remember that there's a lot of people that can't be vaccinated because they're too young, or that they have weakened immune systems, so we're trying to protect them as well as everyone else in here," Smith said.

Officials also announced a few new attractions, including a Festival of Tiny Balloons that will feature 35 quarter-scale, remote-controlled balloons. Another new addition is that crews will build a balloon over the nine days of the fiesta inside the Pilots' Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park.