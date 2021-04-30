Balloon Fiesta expecting 600 balloons this year

"That's what we're working on right now, and guests can expect some of that to roll out this summer," she said.

Tickets go on sale July 2.

Scott Appelman, president and CEO of Rainbow Ryders, was optimistically hoping this day would come. In fact, he already has around 50 balloons ready to go.

"It's been a tough time for everybody. Balloon Fiesta is one of the happiest times of the year for so many people here in New Mexico and across the world," he said. "We're looking forward to seeing them out there this year."

Appelman says he's been flying with COVID-safe practices since the summer, sanitizing, limiting the number of people and wearing masks.