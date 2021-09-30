Balloon Fiesta officials discuss public safety ahead of influx of visitors

Law enforcement will be tagging children in case they get lost. They will also be patrolling the grounds and parking lots and stepping up their presence across the city.

"Outside the Balloon Fiesta area, we'll have a lot of our folks, including the crime suppression people, working the hotels and the city to hopefully ensure to all of our tourists, visitors and pilots that their equipment is safe throughout the duration of Balloon Fiesta," NMSP Chief Tim Johnson said.

People are encouraged to use the "see something, say something" approach and to contact public safety officials if they see something suspicious.