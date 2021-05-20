Balloon Fiesta organizers finalizing COVID-safe practices for 2021 event

Garrity plans to have COVID-safe policies finalized before July.

"One of the things we're looking at right now is how are the balloons stationed on the field. We know a lot of our guests enjoy the special shaped balloons - which we'll have more than 100 special shapes this year. And so, we know people like to congregate there. So one of the things we're looking at, through Sam Parks, our director of operations, is spreading out the special shapes all over the field, so that way we can disperse the crowd," Garrity said.