Balloon Fiesta organizers finalizing COVID-safe practices for 2021 event

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 20, 2021 05:23 PM
Created: May 20, 2021 03:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 2021 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will look different from prior events.
"The balloon fiesta is in full planning mode to launch 600 balloons starting October 6th for the 49th Balloon Fiesta," said Tom Garrity, media director for the Balloon Fiesta.
Garrity plans to have COVID-safe policies finalized before July.
"One of the things we're looking at right now is how are the balloons stationed on the field. We know a lot of our guests enjoy the special shaped balloons - which we'll have more than 100 special shapes this year. And so, we know people like to congregate there. So one of the things we're looking at, through Sam Parks, our director of operations, is spreading out the special shapes all over the field, so that way we can disperse the crowd," Garrity said.
More space between vendors on Main Street is another consideration.
Garrity said the changes will be announced the week before tickets go on sale July 2.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company