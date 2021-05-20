Balloon Fiesta organizers finalizing COVID-safe practices for 2021 event | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Balloon Fiesta organizers finalizing COVID-safe practices for 2021 event

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: May 20, 2021 05:23 PM
Created: May 20, 2021 03:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 2021 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will look different from prior events.

"The balloon fiesta is in full planning mode to launch 600 balloons starting October 6th for the 49th Balloon Fiesta," said Tom Garrity, media director for the Balloon Fiesta.

Garrity plans to have COVID-safe policies finalized before July.

"One of the things we're looking at right now is how are the balloons stationed on the field. We know a lot of our guests enjoy the special shaped balloons - which we'll have more than 100 special shapes this year. And so, we know people like to congregate there. So one of the things we're looking at, through Sam Parks, our director of operations, is spreading out the special shapes all over the field, so that way we can disperse the crowd," Garrity said.

More space between vendors on Main Street is another consideration.

Garrity said the changes will be announced the week before tickets go on sale July 2.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron found guilty in corruption trial
Former Las Vegas Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron found guilty in corruption trial
Former New Mexico workforce secretary says he left following numerous threats
Former New Mexico workforce secretary says he left following numerous threats
16-year-old who allegedly killed mother while high on LSD to stay in jail pending trial
16-year-old who allegedly killed mother while high on LSD to stay in jail pending trial
Video shows hit-and-run outside liquor store in southeast Albuquerque
Video shows hit-and-run outside liquor store in southeast Albuquerque
New sign in Albuquerque references unpaid bill by Trump campaign
New sign in Albuquerque references unpaid bill by Trump campaign