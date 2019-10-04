Balloon Fiesta Park is a 'No Drone Zone'
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The general public is prohibited from flying drones at Balloon Fiesta Park. The No Drone Zone is a four-mile radius from the center of Balloon Fiesta Park.
“It's actually illegal to fly any aircraft including drones within any TFR and there is a TFR up in place for the entirety of Fiesta,” said Jesse Sanson, chief drone pilot with Colibri.
Sanson is the only drone pilot authorized to fly at Balloon Fiesta.
Last year, some pilots did not know or seemingly did not care that it was against the rules to fly a drone near Balloon Fiesta.
Some of those people got a knock on their door from authorities.
Sanson said people should leave the drone photography to him-- to avoid getting in trouble.
“It's not possible to put up a drone and be undetected at Fiesta,” he said.
