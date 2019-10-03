Balloon Fiesta teams up with Lyft, offers ride discounts
Christina Rodriguez
October 03, 2019 12:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has teamed up with Lyft to provide ridesharing options for those who are trying to escape the traffic and parking.
Lyft is providing discounts to and from the Balloon Fiesta.
- New Lyft users can use the code BALLOONFIESTA for $5 off their first four rides.
- For those who are already Lyft users, use the code BALLOONFIESTA19 for 10% off two rides.
The Balloon Fiesta runs from Oct. 5 through Oct. 13.
