Balloon Fiesta teams up with Lyft, offers ride discounts | KOB 4
Advertisement

Balloon Fiesta teams up with Lyft, offers ride discounts

Balloon Fiesta teams up with Lyft, offers ride discounts

Christina Rodriguez
October 03, 2019 12:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has teamed up with Lyft to provide ridesharing options for those who are trying to escape the traffic and parking. 

Advertisement

Lyft is providing discounts to and from the Balloon Fiesta.

  • New Lyft users can use the code BALLOONFIESTA for $5 off their first four rides.
  • For those who are already Lyft users, use the code BALLOONFIESTA19 for 10% off two rides. 

The Balloon Fiesta runs from Oct. 5 through Oct. 13. 

For more about the Balloon Fiesta, click here.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 03, 2019 12:37 PM
Created: October 03, 2019 12:33 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ
39 accused violent offenders arrested during crime-fighting operation in ABQ
Attorney claims her client is not competent to stand trial in child abuse cases
Attorney claims her client is not competent to stand trial in child abuse cases
Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Woman files lawsuit after her baby dies while giving birth in MDC
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Advertisement



Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Balloon Fiesta teams up with Lyft, offers ride discounts
Balloon Fiesta teams up with Lyft, offers ride discounts
Students speak up about mental health at APS board meeting
Students speak up about mental health at APS board meeting
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
New Mexico district to pay students $11M for sex abuse suit
New Mexico district to pay students $11M for sex abuse suit