Balloon Fiesta to be focus of new exhibition

The Associated Press
Created: March 05, 2020 03:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A colorful spectacle often described as one of the world's most photographed events will celebrate its 50th year in 2021.
Organizers of the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and officials at the international balloon museum are wasting no time planning.
They've already amassed $400,000 through donations and state and local funds.
They will be raising more money this year for a new permanent exhibition dedicated to telling the story of how New Mexico's largest city became the ballooning capital of the world. It will feature historical artifacts, virtual flights and a digital timeline.
The nine-day fiesta draws hundreds of thousands each year.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)