Balloon Fiesta will not require COVID-19 vaccination

In 2019, Garrity said they saw about 800,000 people attend. Even with the large crowds, Garrity says their decision was made with tremendous consideration.

"We feel it is the prudent decision to make as far as following the public health order as well as the CDC guidelines,” Garrity said. There will still be a mask requirement for anyone who goes indoors or into large crowds at the fiesta. There will also be more handwashing and sanitizing stations.

"Our main focus is staging a safe event for our pilots, for our chase crew, and also for our guests,” said Garrity.

KOB 4 reached out to the press secretary of the governor's office for their reaction to the decision, and they sent the following statement that reads, in part:

“We are certainly disappointed they have not chosen to emphasize public health or take an extra step to prioritize the well-being of New Mexicans and visitors to our state by requiring vaccinations.”