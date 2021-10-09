Balloon Fiesta: Yellow flag for Farewell Mass Ascension | KOB 4

Balloon Fiesta: Yellow flag for Farewell Mass Ascension

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 10, 2021 08:42 AM
Created: October 09, 2021 07:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Officials were monitoring winds on the last day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

A yellow flag was raised. Officials said Balloon Fiesta Park was open for static display, but flight permission was on hold.

