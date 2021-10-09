Balloon Fiesta: Yellow flag for Farewell Mass Ascension

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Officials were monitoring winds on the last day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
A yellow flag was raised. Officials said Balloon Fiesta Park was open for static display, but flight permission was on hold.
General Admission tickets for the 10/10 morning session can be used for raincheck entry to a session of your choice at the 50th event in 2022. Details about redeeming will be available at a later date.
