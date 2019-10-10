Balloon Glow canceled due to windy conditions
Justine Lopez
October 10, 2019 05:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Balloon Fiesta officials canceled Thursday night's Balloon Glow due to 20 mph wind gusts.
Thursday's Special Shapes Rodeo Mass Ascension was also canceled because of strong upper elevations winds.
This is the first Balloon Glow cancellation of this year's Balloon Fiesta.
The Team Fastrax Sky Divers and AfterGlow Fireworks Show are still scheduled to take place.
The next Balloon Glow is set to take place Friday at 6 p.m.
