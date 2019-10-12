Balloon hits power line on Albuquerque's West Side
October 12, 2019 08:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A hot air balloon hit a power line in Albuquerque Saturday.
The power line is located near Coors and Fortuna, on the city's West Side.
It's not clear if anyone was injured.
PNM received reports of wires down. However, no outages were reported on the utility company's website.
