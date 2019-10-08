'Ballooning Bad' pin expected to sell out before Balloon Fiesta ends | KOB 4
'Ballooning Bad' pin expected to sell out before Balloon Fiesta ends

Casey Torres
October 08, 2019 05:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hot air balloon pins are popular every year at Balloon Fiesta.

This year, the ‘Ballooning Bad” pins are a hot commodity.

“We are going to sell out before Balloon Fiesta ends,” said vendor Britt-Lee Smith.

Smith said the upcoming release of the Breaking Bad movie has fueled excitement.

The newest "Ballooning Bad" pins feature a black Chevy El Camino, in honor of the movie.

“We saw in the preview of the movie so we thought it was a nice touch,” Smith said.

For people who can’t make it out to the Balloon Fiesta, Smith said the pin is also available online.

Click here to order the pin

Created: October 08, 2019 04:07 PM

