Balloonists excited to be a part of virtual Balloon Fiesta

Appelman said he hopes the virtual event holds people over until next year.

"There’s a gigantic void in my life and I know there’s a gigantic void in a lot of people’s lives that are so used to Balloon Fiesta this time of year, and we all understand that that is not going to happen this year, but we’re going to try and make lemonade out of lemons whenever we can, and we’re going to do our part to support the industry and the community that has been so supportive of ballooning," Appelman said.