Balloonists excited to be a part of virtual Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Balloonists excited to be a part of virtual Balloon Fiesta

Grace Reader
Updated: September 02, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 02:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Balloon Fiesta and its partners will host a virtual event this year.

"It’s a little something to put a smile on some people’s faces," said Scott Appelman, president and CEO of Rainbow Ryders. 

Advertisement

The plan is to have nine shows that are five minutes each to give people a taste of the New Mexico tradition that was canceled due to COVID-19.

"We’re putting together a virtual Balloon Fiesta that’s being done with clips, the official clips from the actual events in 2018, 2019, drone shots, night shots, fireworks," Appelman said. 

Appelman said he hopes the virtual event holds people over until next year.

"There’s a gigantic void in my life and I know there’s a gigantic void in a lot of people’s lives that are so used to Balloon Fiesta this time of year, and we all understand that that is not going to happen this year, but we’re going to try and make lemonade out of lemons whenever we can, and we’re going to do our part to support the industry and the community that has been so supportive of ballooning," Appelman said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque
ABQ comic shop works with Marvel to improve Indigenous representation
ABQ comic shop works with Marvel to improve Indigenous representation
Family mourns the loss of man who was killed by BCSO
Family mourns the loss of man who was killed by BCSO
Advertisement


APS to resume sports in the fall
APS to resume sports in the fall
Keller now comfortable with accepting federal money to hire more APD officers
Keller now comfortable with accepting federal money to hire more APD officers
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
South Valley charter school preparing to begin in-person learning
South Valley charter school preparing to begin in-person learning
New Mexico once again meeting all COVID-19 gating criteria
New Mexico once again meeting all COVID-19 gating criteria