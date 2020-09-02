Balloonists excited to be a part of virtual Balloon Fiesta

Grace Reader
Updated: September 02, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 02:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Balloon Fiesta and its partners will host a virtual event this year.
"It’s a little something to put a smile on some people’s faces," said Scott Appelman, president and CEO of Rainbow Ryders.
The plan is to have nine shows that are five minutes each to give people a taste of the New Mexico tradition that was canceled due to COVID-19.
"We’re putting together a virtual Balloon Fiesta that’s being done with clips, the official clips from the actual events in 2018, 2019, drone shots, night shots, fireworks," Appelman said.
Appelman said he hopes the virtual event holds people over until next year.
"There’s a gigantic void in my life and I know there’s a gigantic void in a lot of people’s lives that are so used to Balloon Fiesta this time of year, and we all understand that that is not going to happen this year, but we’re going to try and make lemonade out of lemons whenever we can, and we’re going to do our part to support the industry and the community that has been so supportive of ballooning," Appelman said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company