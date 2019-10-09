Bike medics make sure Balloon Fiesta attendees are safe | KOB 4
Advertisement

Bike medics make sure Balloon Fiesta attendees are safe

Casey Torres
October 09, 2019 10:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Albuquerque Ambulance Service (AAS) is covering the grounds of Balloon Fiesta Park with a bike team. At all times, there are two medics on their bikes and two other medics in an ambulance in case of an emergency.

Advertisement

"Pretty much anything that happens in the community, happens here when there's a 100,000 people here,” AAS Chief Scott Kasper said.

Kasper said they’ve treated visitors for a variety of things already – the usual cases are scrapes, bruises and twisted ankles from tripping when looking up at balloons.

“We also have people who get dehydrated when they've been here all day long," Kasper said. "And then sometimes there are more serious medical issues. We've had heart attacks, seizures, strokes."

The AAS team is notified by other agencies if there is an emergency. Since the team is on bikes, they can maneuver easily in crowded areas where other vehicles can’t.

If there is an emergency that requires hospitalization, AAS will call for transportation to a hospital.

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: October 09, 2019 10:17 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Documents: New Mexico man shot infant, sought to kill mom
Documents: New Mexico man shot infant, sought to kill mom
Age-progression pictures could give cold case new life
Age-progression pictures could give cold case new life
Advertisement



Balloonists from all over the world lift off for Flight of the Nations
Balloonists from all over the world lift off for Flight of the Nations
Pilots get the green flag for Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension
Pilots get the green flag for Flight of the Nations Mass Ascension
Day 5: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Day 5: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Bike medics make sure Balloon Fiesta attendees are safe
Bike medics make sure Balloon Fiesta attendees are safe