Bike medics make sure Balloon Fiesta attendees are safe
Casey Torres
October 09, 2019 10:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Albuquerque Ambulance Service (AAS) is covering the grounds of Balloon Fiesta Park with a bike team. At all times, there are two medics on their bikes and two other medics in an ambulance in case of an emergency.
"Pretty much anything that happens in the community, happens here when there's a 100,000 people here,” AAS Chief Scott Kasper said.
Kasper said they’ve treated visitors for a variety of things already – the usual cases are scrapes, bruises and twisted ankles from tripping when looking up at balloons.
“We also have people who get dehydrated when they've been here all day long," Kasper said. "And then sometimes there are more serious medical issues. We've had heart attacks, seizures, strokes."
The AAS team is notified by other agencies if there is an emergency. Since the team is on bikes, they can maneuver easily in crowded areas where other vehicles can’t.
If there is an emergency that requires hospitalization, AAS will call for transportation to a hospital.
