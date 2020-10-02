Businesses, restaurants trying to stay optimistic with lack of Balloon Fiesta revenue

Officials with Sandia Peak Tramway say the Balloon Fiesta is usually their busiest season.

"Typically, Balloon Fiesta is the equivalent of our Christmas for the retail industry," said Michael Donovan, general manger of Sandia Peak Tramway. "It's pretty exciting and our employees and staff really excited for it. Right now though since we've opened with COVID pandemic, we're probably doing a third of that business."

Some places are offering new incentives to make up for the lack of the Balloon Fiesta experience. Level 5, the restaurant in Hotel Chaco, is offering breakfast with a view.

Hotel Chaco is hoping some people will do a staycation, and take advantage of the view.