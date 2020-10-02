Businesses, restaurants trying to stay optimistic with lack of Balloon Fiesta revenue | KOB 4
Businesses, restaurants trying to stay optimistic with lack of Balloon Fiesta revenue

Patrick Hayes
Updated: October 02, 2020 10:13 PM
Created: October 02, 2020 09:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- From the Sandia Peak Tram to local restaurants and breweries, the lack of Balloon Fiesta is being felt across the state.

"Honestly, I think it's really devastating that we're not going to be able to hold an event that New Mexico is recognized for," said Barbie Gonzalez, president and COO of Marble Brewery.

Gonzalez said breweries typically see an uptick in out-of-state customers during Balloon Fiesta.

"And we usually see them during not typical, busy hours," she said.

Officials with Sandia Peak Tramway say the Balloon Fiesta is usually their busiest season.

"Typically, Balloon Fiesta is the equivalent of our Christmas for the retail industry," said Michael Donovan, general manger of Sandia Peak Tramway. "It's pretty exciting and our employees and staff really excited for it. Right now though since we've opened with COVID pandemic, we're probably doing a third of that business."

Some places are offering new incentives to make up for the lack of the Balloon Fiesta experience. Level 5, the restaurant in Hotel Chaco, is offering breakfast with a view.

Hotel Chaco is hoping some people will do a staycation, and take advantage of the view. 


