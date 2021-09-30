City expands park, creating landing zone for balloonists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The City of Albuquerque just added another landing zone for balloonists by expanding Vista Del Norte Park.

"It was really forward-thinking of the city to expand this area for balloonists because landing sites in the city have gotten kind of tight,” said local balloon operator Frank Bacon.



The city completed its first phase of improvements to the park by adding five acres of fresh grass just in time for the Balloon Fiesta. Hundreds of balloonists have taken off and landed in the lot over the years, even before the city converted it into a park. Now, with the new expansion, officials say it can accommodate a lot more.



"What we have here is just of course prime for balloonists,” said David Flores, the deputy director for Parks and Recreation. “We don't have high structures, high elements that would cause any concern for balloonists to come and land here, and take off too."



The city says it has invested $900,000 into these park updates, with money from the legislature and general obligation bonds.