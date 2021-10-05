COVID-19 complicates international travel plans for some balloonists | KOB 4
COVID-19 complicates international travel plans for some balloonists

Spencer Schacht
Created: October 05, 2021 06:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Visitors from around the world travel to Albuquerque for the Balloon Fiesta.

However, international travel is complicated due to COVID-19. KOB 4's Spencer Schacht spoke to a special shapes team that made it to New Mexico – but getting here was no easy feat. 

The team is making the most of their time, including a special flight for a father-son pilot duo.

