Day 8: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
VIDEO REPLAY > Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Day 8: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast

October 12, 2019 06:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Weatherman Steve Stucker arrived at Balloon Fiesta Park early this morning.

It was a cold start to the morning for him and everyone else who made it out to the park. As Steve predicted, the weather is cooperating for Saturday's Mass Ascension. 

Check out the video for his full forecast. 

Updated: October 12, 2019 06:50 AM
Created: October 12, 2019 05:42 AM

