Dunkin' expects to serve more than 100,000 cups of coffee during Balloon Fiesta

Dunkin’ is looking for 50 temporary employees to work the nine-day fiesta.

This isn’t the first years Dunkin’ has been at Balloon Fiesta, but it is the first time they are the official coffee of the event.

The opportunity to have a bigger impact became available after New Mexico-based Pinon Coffee decided not to renew its sponsorship.

Dunkin’ wants to reassure New Mexicans that it is a big part of the state.

"We've grown up here, we've had stores here for over 20 years. We employee, obviously, people from Albuquerque, from New Mexico and Dunkin' has a presence all over New Mexico so we feel like we are as much a part of the community as anyone else,” Haji said.

The job of the official coffee sponsor will include providing coffee to pilots, volunteers, fiesta-goers, and first responders.

“It works out to about 100,000 cups over the nine-day event," Haji said.