Family celebrates fourth birthday of Balloon Fiesta baby

"You bring all your own stuff but every time you look outside it could be different," Baskteen said. "That's why we like it so much that we'll keep on going."

The kids do their school online regularly but get to travel around. Out of all of the places, however, Albuquerque has stood out in the family.

"It's colorful, it's peaceful," Hartog said, "and now this is the place where we had our third child so it's even better."

"We've been to Asia, Europe and after the kids were born we told them we're going to Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta and they said, 'Yes, we're totally for it!'"