First Dawn Patrol lights up Balloon Fiesta
KOB Web Staff
October 05, 2019 06:36 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The first Dawn Patrol of the 2019 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta lit up Balloon Fiesta Park around 6:30 a.m. Pilots were paying close attention to how the balloons react to the weather.
Steve Stucker is predicting that the balloons will fly Saturday morning.
Watch the video above to see the Dawn Patrol balloons in the sky.
