First Dawn Patrol lights up Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Advertisement

First Dawn Patrol lights up Balloon Fiesta

KOB Web Staff
October 05, 2019 06:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The first Dawn Patrol of the 2019 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta lit up Balloon Fiesta Park around 6:30 a.m. Pilots were paying close attention to how the balloons react to the weather. 

Advertisement

Steve Stucker is predicting that the balloons will fly Saturday morning.

Watch the video above to see the Dawn Patrol balloons in the sky. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: October 05, 2019 06:36 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Following short weather delay, some balloons take off on first day of Balloon Fiesta
Following short weather delay, some balloons take off on first day of Balloon Fiesta
Pilots get the green flag for first Balloon Fiesta Mass Ascension
Pilots get the green flag for first Balloon Fiesta Mass Ascension
Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire
Clubhouse at Rio Rancho country club catches fire
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Advertisement



Fog, clouds force most balloons to stay grounded on first day of Balloon Fiesta
Fog, clouds force most balloons to stay grounded on first day of Balloon Fiesta
Mayor Tim Keller enjoys first day of Balloon Fiesta
Mayor Tim Keller enjoys first day of Balloon Fiesta
Pilots get the green flag for first Balloon Fiesta Mass Ascension
Pilots get the green flag for first Balloon Fiesta Mass Ascension
First Dawn Patrol lights up Balloon Fiesta
First Dawn Patrol lights up Balloon Fiesta
Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast