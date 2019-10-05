Fog, clouds force most balloons to stay grounded on first day of Balloon Fiesta
Joshua Panas
October 05, 2019 09:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Most balloons did not launch on the first day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
Many balloonists decided to inflate, but stay on the ground because of low clouds and fog despite getting a green flag earlier in morning.
However, a few pilots decided to take their balloons up. One pilot told KOB 4 that it was incredibly difficult to see during the flight.
Weather is expected to cooperate for Saturday night's Balloon Glow and Sunday morning's Mass Ascension.
