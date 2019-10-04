Following heavy rain, crews prepare park for Balloon Fiesta

Crews from the City of Albuquerque spent the day clearing the flood water on the field and in the parking lots.

“The grass soaks up a lot of it,” Garrity said. “There will be some parts of the field that will be a little more water logged than others."

While rain is not expected Saturday, Garrity said people will likely notice fog.

Pilots have a routine for soggy weather, according to Garrity.

“The pilots they carry around tarps so they can lay their balloon envelopes out, keep them dry during inflation,” he said.

The rain isn’t dampening spirits ahead of Balloon Fiesta. Pilots are ready to go.

“We have no concerns about the grass in the morning, its drying out nicely now,” said Ian Sharpe of the London UK Balloon Fiesta crew.