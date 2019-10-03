For first time, visitors will have to go through metal detectors at Balloon Fiesta
October 03, 2019 06:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People may want to skip their cars and ride their bike to Balloon Fiesta.
Organizers believe it’s the best way to beat the traffic.
Free bike valet parking will once again be offered at the Balloon Fiesta.
People who make it past the traffic will be met by metal detectors at the gates to get into Balloon Fiesta Park.
However, people can get through the lines quick if they put their belongings in a clear bag. That will allow them to get into an “express line.”
Coolers and backpacks are allowed at the park, but they are also subject to inspection.
