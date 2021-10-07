Green flag: Pilots are cleared for Friday's Special Shape Rodeo | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 08, 2021 06:41 AM
Created: October 07, 2021 08:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is cooperating for the seventh day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Pilots got the green flag to fly at 6:33 a.m.

Following the Special Shape Rodeo, there will be a remote control balloons exhibition, competition flying, and the Chainsaw Carving Exhibition & Auction.

There's also a Special Shape Glowdeo planned for Friday evening.

For the latest on all things Balloon Fiesta, check out the Balloon Fiesta page on KOB.com.


