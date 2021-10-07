Green flag: Pilots are cleared for Friday's Special Shape Rodeo

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is cooperating for the seventh day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
Pilots got the green flag to fly at 6:33 a.m.
Following the Special Shape Rodeo, there will be a remote control balloons exhibition, competition flying, and the Chainsaw Carving Exhibition & Auction.
There's also a Special Shape Glowdeo planned for Friday evening.
