No injuries in SE Albuquerque hot air balloon/power line incident

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 04, 2021 01:01 PM
Created: October 04, 2021 10:05 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A hot air balloon hit a power line Monday morning in southeast Albuquerque.
AFR's Tom Ruiz confirmed the balloon hit the power line near Topeka St. SE and Descanso Rd SE, between the Rio Grande and Broadway. No injuries were reported. PNM is working on resolving the matter.
No one was injured Sunday, either, when two hot air balloons hit power lines while trying to land in the North Valley.
