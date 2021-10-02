Hundreds of balloons fill the Albuquerque sky Saturday morning

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 02, 2021 08:37 AM
Created: October 02, 2021 08:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The first morning of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was a success.
Hundreds of balloons filled the sky over Albuquerque after lifting off from Balloon Fiesta Park.
Saturday's events at Balloon Fiesta Park continue tonight with the Twilight Twinkle Glow, Team Fastrax Skydiving, and the AfterGlow Fireworks Show.
Another mass ascension is scheduled for Sunday morning.
