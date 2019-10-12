Hundreds of balloons fill the sky on cold Saturday morning
Joshua Panas
October 12, 2019 09:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The final Saturday morning was a success at Balloon Fiesta Park.
Hundreds of balloons filled the sky over Albuquerque.
While the temperatures flirted with the freezing mark, the wind remained calm.
Saturday's events at Balloon Fiesta Park continue tonight with the Night Magic Glow.
The final Mass Ascension is scheduled for Sunday morning.
Joshua Panas
Updated: October 12, 2019 09:16 AM
Created: October 12, 2019 09:05 AM
