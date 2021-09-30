Keeping an eye on the weather ahead of the Balloon Fiesta

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a wet, cloudy and cold day at Balloon Fiesta Park Thursday. Despite the rain, organizers are hoping the 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicks off with a mass ascension Saturday.
"I think we're all having flashbacks to 2019 when we had that rain system before the 2019 event, so hopefully that's all it is – memories," said Tom Garrity, spokesperson for the Balloon Fiesta.
In 2019, a heavy layer of fog grounded balloons on the first day.
Garrity says the Balloon Fiesta has its own meteorologists tracking the weather in Albuquerque, and this year – for the first time – the Balloon Fiesta has partnered with the National Weather Service.
"The National Weather Service will have personnel that will be supporting specifically the public safety aspect of this event, so even during non-flight operations, the National Weather Service is monitoring weather as far out as 100 miles to make alerts," Garrity said.
KOB 4's Meteorologist Eddie Garcia expects the rain to move out of Albuquerque by Friday afternoon, but said there could be some fog at Balloon Fiesta Park on Saturday morning for the first day of the fiesta.
