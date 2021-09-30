Keeping an eye on the weather ahead of the Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a wet, cloudy and cold day at Balloon Fiesta Park Thursday. Despite the rain, organizers are hoping the 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicks off with a mass ascension Saturday.

"I think we're all having flashbacks to 2019 when we had that rain system before the 2019 event, so hopefully that's all it is – memories," said Tom Garrity, spokesperson for the Balloon Fiesta.